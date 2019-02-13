Manchester City Keeping Watch On Juventus Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City have been keeping tabs on Juventus forward Paulo Dybala with a view to a possible swoop, it has been claimed.



Dybala is considered one of the top attacking talents in European football and has been a key player at Juventus since joining the club from Palermo in 2015.











He has been heavily linked with a move away from the Italian champions regularly, but Juventus have so far resisted selling the player despite the numerous temptations.



But it has been claimed that one of the giants of European football are now keeping an eye on the player with a view to a move in the future.





According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Manchester City were keen observers of Dybala recently.



A Manchester City scout was at the Stadio Olimpico last month to watch the Argentine in action for Juventus at Lazio.





The Premier League champions are already planning for the next transfer window and the Argentine is one of the players the club are considering signing.



But it could take as much as €120m to convince Juventus to let the Argentine leave any time soon.

