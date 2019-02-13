XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

13/02/2019 - 18:46 GMT

Pablo Hernandez Starts – Leeds United Team vs Swansea City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Leeds United vs Swansea City
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Leeds United have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Graham Potter's Swansea City outfit at Elland Road tonight. 

The Whites grabbed a morale-boosting late draw at Middlesbrough at the weekend to remain firmly in the Championship's automatic promotion places.




Leeds did though see winger Jack Clarke taken ill during the game and he misses out tonight. Gaetano Berardi, Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw also remain out.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa picks Kiko Casilla in goal, while in defence he puts his trust in a centre-back pairing between Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper. In midfield, Bielsa picks Kalvin Phillips in the team, while Mateusz Klich also plays tonight. Pablo Hernandez is in in place of Clarke, while Jack Harrison and Kemar Roofe support Patrick Bamford.

If Bielsa wants to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options available include Izzy Brown and Tyler Roberts.

 


Leeds United Team vs Swansea City

Casilla, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper (c), Alioski, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Hernandez, Roofe, Bamford

Substitutes: Peacock-Farrell, Roberts, Brown, Davis, Shackleton, Stevens, Halme
 