There’s Wave of Leeds Love For Marcelo Bielsa For This Reason – UK Ambassador

Follow @insidefutbol





Mark Kent, the UK ambassador to Argentina, believes there is a wave of love towards Marcelo Bielsa due to the fact he opted for a difficult challenge at Leeds United.



The Yorkshire giants, who have not played Premier League football since 2004, pulled off a coup last summer when they tempted the legendary Argentine coach to take over at Elland Road.











Question marks were raised over how Bielsa would cope in the hectic Championship, with 46 games over the course of a long, hard slog, but the Argentine has stood up to the challenge.



Leeds are flying high in the automatic promotion places and Bielsa has received huge praise for the football he has brought out of the Whites team.





And ambassador Kent believes there is a wave of love towards the Leeds boss.



"There is a wave of love for Bielsa, especially in Leeds", Kent told Argentine outlet infobae.





"It is because he went to a team that had suffered a lot in recent years.



"A team with history, who had fallen very low.



"And Bielsa impressed them with his press conferences.



"The Leeds fans have made a song about Bielsa based on the Bohemian Rhapsody. They sing "Oh Bielsa, I love you more than my wife!"



Leeds are in a strong position to secure promotion to the Premier League this season, but Bielsa will need to return the team to winning ways, and will be aiming to start this evening when the Whites entertain Swansea City at Elland Road.

