06 October 2018

13/02/2019 - 15:45 GMT

This Might Work For Manchester United At PSG – Ex-Red Devils Boss Sees Positive

 




Ron Atkinson believes Manchester United’s status as underdogs could help them in the second leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester United suffered a 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie, making PSG huge favourites to make it to the quarter-finals.




Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who suffered his first loss as caretaker manager at Manchester United, and his team have a huge task ahead of them to turn the tie around at the Parc des Princes in the return leg.

The Premier League giants will be underdogs going into the game and Atkinson believes that it could work in their favour as they will have no weight of expectations.
 


He believes it could allow the players to give it a go and maybe put pressure on PSG, who are expected to challenge to win the Champions League after massive investment.

Atkinson said on MUTV after the game: “I’ll tell you what might work for United.
 


“United will go there as complete underdogs, very few people will give them an opportunity or a chance.

“That might work for them there and they might be able to go there and say let’s have a right go and they might just tip the balance.

“It is going to take an absolutely brilliant performance to do it, but at least they are not out of it.”

David Moyes was the last Manchester United manager to win a Champions League knockout tie in 2014.
 