06 October 2018

26 August 2018

13/02/2019 - 13:08 GMT

We’ll Attack You For 90 Minutes, Celtic Star Tells Valencia

 




Celtic winter-recruit Jeremy Toljan has insisted the Bhoys will not be changing their attacking style of play against Valencia during their Europa League clash at Parkhead.

The Hoops will be eyeing maintaining their stellar form since the turn of the year when they host La Liga outfit Valencia in the first leg of their Europa League round of 32 tie at Parkhead on Thursday.




Brendan Rodgers’ men have netted 21 goals without reply during their seven games across all competitions after the winter break in Scotland and will face Valencia in the best possible shape.

And ahead of arguably their biggest test yet in the second half of the campaign, Toljan has insisted Celtic will not be changing their attack-minded approach against Valencia.
 


The full-back, who is currently on loan from Borussia Dortmund, admitted the mentality during two-legged knockout ties are completely different, but stressed that Celtic will only play to their strengths.

“Knockout rounds over two legs changes the game a lot”, Toljan told Celtic View.
 


“At home you have to be worried about conceding a goal.

"We’ll need to be really focused defensively to ensure we don’t concede at home.

“We’ll have to stay compact and solid at the back.

“We might not play exactly like we do in the league in terms of dominating possession but we’ll still be attacking them for 90 minutes because that’s the way this team likes to play.

“We’ve scored goals from four different goalscorers in the two games I’ve been here so when we’re in attack I’m confident we can get the goals.”

Toljan, who has represented Germany across various age groups, has clocked the full 90 minutes during each of Celtic’s last two games against St Johnstone and Hibernian, respectively.
 