06 October 2018

26 August 2018

13/02/2019 - 12:04 GMT

You Can Concede Three In 15 Mins At Anfield, Man City Star Warns Bayern Munich

 




Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan has conceded that Bayern Munich will have to survive the Anfield test in order to have any chance of getting through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League at Liverpool’s expense.

Liverpool will host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their last 16 tie at Anfield later this month and many have backed the Reds to beat the German champions over the two legs.




Gundogan is aware of the difficulties opponents face at Anfield while playing against Liverpool and admitted that a team could go easily concede a lot of goals due to the momentum the home side can generate on Merseyside.

The Manchester City star honestly feels Jurgen Klopp’s side are favourites to edge Bayern Munich out of the Champions League in the last 16 stage.
 


But he feels if Bayern Munich can survive the severe test at Anfield without too much damage, they have the ability to beat any team in Europe at the Allianz Arena.

Gundogan told German magazine SportBild: “I know how hard it is to play at Liverpool.
 


“So I honestly see Liverpool a bit ahead of Bayern.

"They can set Anfield on fire and develop a momentum that is second to none.

“In 15 minutes you can concede three goals.

“If Bayern can survive at Liverpool, they will be able to beat any side at home.”

Gundogan and his Manchester City side were thrashed 5-1 by Liverpool over two legs in the Champions League quarter-finals last season.
 