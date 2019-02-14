XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

14/02/2019 - 12:17 GMT

AC Milan Touch Base With Chelsea, Tiemoue Bakayoko Discussed

 




AC Milan have been in touch with Chelsea to avoid speculation over Tiemoue Bakayoko’s long term future at the San Siro.

The Rossoneri signed the midfielder on loan from Chelsea last summer and are keen to take up the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.




The two clubs have an agreement in place that would require AC Milan to pay €35m to Chelsea to get their hands on Bakayoko on a permanent basis.

The Rossoneri are very much interested in taking up the option, but the club are still crunching the numbers of the proposed deal and are yet to take a definitive call.
 


But speculation has been raging about the Frenchman’s possible future and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, AC Milan are in contact with Chelsea to clarify the rumours surrounding the deal.

AC Milan have told Chelsea that they will not entertain a straight swap involving Franck Kessie for Bakayoko.
 


Despite claims to the contrary, AC Milan do not want to sell the Ivory Coast midfielder unless they receive a massive bid for him.

AC Milan have also sought assurances from Chelsea that they would not consider raising the price of Bakayoko and go back on their deal if more clubs show interest in him.
 