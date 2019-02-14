Arsenal and Manchester United Set For Monchi Disappointment

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma sporting director Monchi has no plans to leave the Stadio Olimpico this summer despite interest from Manchester United, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.



The 50-year-old Spaniard is considered one of the wiliest negotiators in world football and earned plaudits for his work at Sevilla.











He left the Spanish club for Roma in 2017 and despite some criticism, his work at the Stadio Olimpico has been bearing fruit with the emergence of Nicolo Zaniolo this season.



The renowned deal-maker is a wanted man in world football and Arsenal want him to become their director of football at the end of the season.





Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have also been in touch with him, but according to Spanish daily AS, Monchi is not ready to leave Roma in the summer.



The Spaniard is feeling settled in the Italian capital and has a certain vision in mind for Roma in the future, which he wants to apply at the club going forward.





He has a contract until 2021 and he Monchi wants to complete the project he was brought in for in 2017.



It seems his suitors could find it hard to change his mind at the end of the season.

