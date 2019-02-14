Bayern Munich Bow Out of Chase for Liverpool and Spurs Linked Adrien Rabiot

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich are unlikely to pursue the signature of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur target Adrien Rabiot in the summer due to financial reasons.



Rabiot has been out of the Paris Saint-Germain squad since December after it became clear that he would not be signing a new contract with the club.











The Frenchman is set to leave PSG at the end of the season on a free transfer and has several clubs wanting to snap him up due to his contractual situation with the Parisians.



Barcelona have already offered him a contract and while the transfer seemed inevitable a few weeks back, it is no longer the case as the midfielder is yet to respond to the Catalan giants’ offer.





Bayern Munich have also probed the possibility of signing him, but according to German magazine Kicker, the club are unlikely to make a splash for him in the summer.



Following conversations with the player’s representatives, the German champions have come to the conclusion that the deal does not make financial sense for the club.





Rabiot has a host of Premier League suitors, with Liverpool and Tottenham vying for his signature on a free transfer.



Mauricio Pochettino reportedly spoke to Rabiot in January to sell a move to north London.

