Championship Results Inconsistent – Leeds Coach Urges Whites To Find Consistency

Leeds United first team coach Carlos Corberan has stressed the importance of consistency in his side’s quest to earn promotion this season.



The Yorkshire giants registered a vital 2-1 win over Swansea City on Wednesday night at Elland Road and earned three more points following a poor run of form.











The Leeds win, coupled with Norwich City’s 3-1 defeat to Preston North End, put the Whites back at the summit of the Championship, but Corberan is not surprised at the development.



He admits that shock results are part and parcel of the Championship and feels that it is important that Leeds become more consistent in the final stretch of the season.





The Leeds coach insisted that his side are only focusing on the games they have ahead of them rather than eying other results.



Corberan told LUTV when asked about the Norwich result: “Yes, of course when they lost and we won today and we are again at the top.





“But we are watching this happen a lot in the league, and the important thing is to be consistent and try to show and play every game with the same winning mentality.



“We are very clear that only we can get something and we are focusing on the games we have.”



Leeds have 14 games left in the league season and will be in action next against Bolton on Saturday, 23rd February.



