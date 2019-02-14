XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

14/02/2019 - 12:13 GMT

Daniel James Had Tough Elland Road Night, Swansea Boss Admits

 




Swansea City boss Graham Potter has conceded that Daniel James had a tough night at Elland Road during the Swans' defeat to Leeds United.

The Whites returned to winning ways in the Championship and climbed to the summit of the league table following their 2-1 defeat of Swansea at Elland Road on Wednesday.




Marcelo Bielsa’s men cruised to a win courtesy of goals from Pontus Jansson and Jack Harrison, while Oliver McBurnie grabbed a consolation goal from the penalty spot in the dying embers of the game.

However, the spotlight was fixed on James, who almost joined Leeds on transfer deadline day in January, as he took to the field at Elland Road for the first time since the move collapsed.
 


Despite impressing throughout the season, James struggled to make an impact for the Swans on the night before being replaced just after the hour mark.

Potter conceded that James had a tough evening against Leeds, but stressed that he will only learn from the experience and improve in the future.
 


“It was a tough evening but he gave his best. It wasn't an easy night for anybody”, Potter said in a press conference.

“He had some dangerous moments, you could see what he's about.

“He'll get better and he'll learn from the experience.

“I'm not going to comment on what people say in the media, he's our player and until the clubs agree terms then he'll continue to be our player."

James has a contract with Swansea that runs until 2020 and the Welsh club are keen to extend it.
 