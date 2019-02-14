XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/02/2019 - 18:44 GMT

Eden Hazard and Gonzalo Higuain On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Malmo Confirmed

 




Fixture: Malmo vs Chelsea
Competition: Europa League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Chelsea have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes to play Uwe Rosler's Malmo side in the first leg of their last 32 Europa League tie in Sweden this evening.

The pressure is mounting on Blues boss Maurizio Sarri after his side's poor form and the Italian will be keen to progress as winning the Europa League would offer a route back into the Champions League.




Sarri however has never won a major trophy as a manager and Malmo will be hopeful of a shock in front of a packed home crowd.

Chelsea have Kepa in goal, while in defence Sarri picks David Luiz and Andreas Christensen as the central pairing. Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and Ross Barkley link up in midfield, while Willian and Pedro support Olivier Giroud.

If Sarri wants to shake things up then he has options on the bench, including Eden Hazard and Gonzalo Higuain.

 


Chelsea Team vs Malmo

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Luiz, Emerson, Jorginho, Barkley, Kovacic, Willian, Giroud, Pedro

Substitutes: Caballero, Rudiger, Zappacosta, Kante, Hudson-Odoi, Hazard, Higuain
 