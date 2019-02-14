Eden Hazard and Gonzalo Higuain On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Malmo Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Malmo vs Chelsea

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Chelsea have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes to play Uwe Rosler's Malmo side in the first leg of their last 32 Europa League tie in Sweden this evening.



The pressure is mounting on Blues boss Maurizio Sarri after his side's poor form and the Italian will be keen to progress as winning the Europa League would offer a route back into the Champions League.











Sarri however has never won a major trophy as a manager and Malmo will be hopeful of a shock in front of a packed home crowd.



Chelsea have Kepa in goal, while in defence Sarri picks David Luiz and Andreas Christensen as the central pairing. Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and Ross Barkley link up in midfield, while Willian and Pedro support Olivier Giroud.



If Sarri wants to shake things up then he has options on the bench, including Eden Hazard and Gonzalo Higuain.



Chelsea Team vs Malmo



Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Luiz, Emerson, Jorginho, Barkley, Kovacic, Willian, Giroud, Pedro



Substitutes: Caballero, Rudiger, Zappacosta, Kante, Hudson-Odoi, Hazard, Higuain

