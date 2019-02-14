Focus On Ourselves – Leeds United Star Urges Team-mates Not To Look At Rivals’ Results

Follow @insidefutbol





Jack Harrison has stressed the importance of Leeds United focusing on things they can control rather than paying much heed to other results in the Championship.



Following a run of poor form, Leeds earned a vital three points on Wednesday night when they registered a 2-1 win over Swansea City at Elland Road.











Norwich City’s defeat at Preston also helped Leeds to recapture the top spot in the Championship and they are one of the favourites to be promoted to the Premier League.



With 14 games left in the league season, Harrison feels Leeds continue to focus on the processes and take each game as it comes rather than get too ahead of themselves at this stage.





The Leeds winger believes despite the volatile nature of the league, Leeds must not pay much attention to other results and focus on what they can do.



Harrison said on LUTV: “We can’t focus on what is going on around us in the league.





“We have to control what we can control and take it game by game.



"We probably don’t need to get too ahead of ourselves.



“Once we come back into training it’s important that we focus on the game [Bolton] and prepare well.”



Leeds are out of the FA Cup and so will have the next weekend off before they face Bolton on Saturday, 23rd February.

