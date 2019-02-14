I Went Into Leeds United Naive – New Hibernian Boss Paul Heckingbottom

Follow @insidefutbol





New Hibernian head coach Paul Heckingbottom has revealed why he waited for a long time to decide on his next managerial role after an ill-fated four-month stint at Elland Road with Leeds United.



Heckingbottom, who was sacked by Leeds last summer, has been appointed as the replacement for Neil Lennon at Easter Road.











The Englishman will take over at Hibs and will be eyeing putting an end to a dismal run in the Scottish Premiership that has seen the side lose three out of four games since the turn of the year.



After being announced as the new man in charge at Easter Road, Heckingbottom explained why he waited patiently to return to management after the stint with Leeds.





The former Whites head coach admitted he went in a bit naive at Elland Road and insisted he did not want to make the same mistake when he decided to move on elsewhere after being sacked in June.



“I went in there a bit naive if I’m honest. The time had come to an end at Barnsley, I wasn’t going to stay”, Heckingbottom told Hibs TV.





“Did that affect my decision? Yes, probably.



“But it’s off the back of that, you’re learning and you don’t want to make the same mistakes.



“So for me to be really diligent and patient for my next club career move, I’m really happy that I have had that because if I’m confident how good a fit this club is for me, then I’m giving myself the best possible chance to be successful.”



Heckingbottom was sacked after Leeds finished 13th in the Championship last season and was subsequently replaced by Marcelo Bielsa, who has turned the fortunes of the Whites around at Elland Road.

