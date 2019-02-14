XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/02/2019 - 14:36 GMT

Inter Look At West Ham Target Amid Mauro Icardi Fallout

 




West Ham have competition in their interest in Atalanta hitman Duvan Zapata as Inter are now eyeing a potential move for the striker in the summer.

The Colombia international’s future was under consideration in January and West Ham tabled a big money offer for him, but Sampdoria refused to sell the striker, who has been on loan at Atalanta since last summer.




The Hammers are still said to be interested in him, but there could be a lot more interest in the striker next summer as more clubs draw up lists of targets.

And according to Italian daily Tuttosport, the on-loan Atalanta man is a striker Inter are considering taking to the San Siro during the next summer transfer window.
 


Mauro Icardi’s future at Inter has come under the scanner due to a fallout between the club and the player after he was sacked as their captain.

The Argentine also refused to be selected in Inter’s squad for their Europa League clash on Thursday night.
 


Icardi is now tipped to leave Inter at the end of the season and the Serie A giants are preparing for life after the striker.

And Zapata is a player the club are looking at as a possible replacement for the Argentine next summer, something which could put them on a collision course with West Ham.
 