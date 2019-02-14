Inter Look At West Ham Target Amid Mauro Icardi Fallout

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham have competition in their interest in Atalanta hitman Duvan Zapata as Inter are now eyeing a potential move for the striker in the summer.



The Colombia international’s future was under consideration in January and West Ham tabled a big money offer for him, but Sampdoria refused to sell the striker, who has been on loan at Atalanta since last summer.











The Hammers are still said to be interested in him, but there could be a lot more interest in the striker next summer as more clubs draw up lists of targets.



And according to Italian daily Tuttosport, the on-loan Atalanta man is a striker Inter are considering taking to the San Siro during the next summer transfer window.





Mauro Icardi’s future at Inter has come under the scanner due to a fallout between the club and the player after he was sacked as their captain.



The Argentine also refused to be selected in Inter’s squad for their Europa League clash on Thursday night.





Icardi is now tipped to leave Inter at the end of the season and the Serie A giants are preparing for life after the striker.



And Zapata is a player the club are looking at as a possible replacement for the Argentine next summer, something which could put them on a collision course with West Ham.

