Juventus Transfer Supremo Ran Rule Over Liverpool Target

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici watched Liverpool target Matthijs de Ligt in action for Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday night, in a sign of the Bianconeri's continuing interest.



Ajax suffered a home defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie, but De Ligt again earned the headlines with another solid performance.











The 19-year-old Ajax captain is on the shortlist of clubs such as Liverpool and Barcelona, and several others are expected to join the race ahead of the summer.



Juventus have been keeping tabs on the player for several months and it has been claimed they had one of their top officials at the Johan Cruyff ArenA on Wednesday night.





According to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, Juventus sporting director Paratici personally ran the rule over De Ligt against Real Madrid as he prepares for a busy summer window for the club.



The Italian champions are weighing up the option of making a big splash for the young defender in the summer and are extensively scouting him at the moment.





Juventus are aware of the serious competition they are going to face for his signature if they make a concrete move for him over the next few months.



Ajax are likely to demand a fee in the region of €80m for De Ligt.

