Leeds United Poised To Lock Down Talent To Fresh Deal

Leeds United are set to offer a new deal to academy graduate Robbie Gotts.



Gotts, who is out of contract in the summer, has featured prominently for Carlos Corberan’s table-topping Under-23s side in the Professional Development League so far this term.











And according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Whites have now agreed to offer an extension to Gotts that would keep him at Elland Road beyond the end of the ongoing season.



The 19-year-old, who can play as a full-back or further forward as a winger, has been training regularly with the first team since Marcelo Bielsa took charge last summer.





Despite not making his senior debut yet, Gotts has been named on the bench as many as six times for the Whites this term as they aim to make the best use of the academy.



The young Englishman could secure his future at Elland Road with a long-term contract in the coming weeks as he aims to fulfil his potential and make an impression for his boyhood club.





Gotts’ latest appearance on the bench for the first team came during the 3-1 defeat to Norwich City at Elland Road earlier this month.



Leeds will next face relegation battlers Bolton Wanderers at Elland Road in the Championship.

