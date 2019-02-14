Like Little Naples – Maurizio Sarri Hails Malmo Atmosphere As Chelsea Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Maurizio Sarri has hailed the atmosphere at Malmo's stadium, after his Chelsea side ran out 2-1 winners to take an advantage back to England for the second leg of their last 32 Europa League tie.



Chelsea took the lead in Sweden with 30 minutes on the clock, with Pedro whipping in a cross which Ross Barkley brought down well and then prodded into the back of the net.











Malmo grew into the game in the second half and went close, but the Swedes were then hit with a big blow on the hour mark when Olivier Giroud struck for Chelsea.



The Blues hit Malmo on the break and, following good work from Willian and Barkley, Giroud finished from close range.





Malmo did not let their heads drop though and pulled a goal back ten minutes from time when Anders Christiansen scored, getting on the end of a good ball from skipper Markus Rosenberg.



It finished 2-1, meaning that Chelsea have two precious away goals to take back to Stamford Bridge.





Sarri was delighted with the performance and told his post match press conference: "I am happy because we played in a good level of confidence.



"It wasn’t easy after the last match.



"We moved inside our box, we played very well. We risked only on set pieces.



"We could score more I think, but we conceded a goal on a mistake."



The Chelsea boss also had warm words for the atmosphere at Malmo's ground, along with the quality of the Swedish outfit.



"The atmosphere was like a little Naples, they are usually 50,000, it was wonderful.



"They are a physical team, you have to gain the qualification.



"We have to play and they are very compact. They didn’t surprise us, I knew them well.



"I saw their Europa League matches and in their pre-season", he added.

