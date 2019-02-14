Manchester United Executive Vice-Chairman Coy On Managerial Search

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has remained coy on the appointment of the club’s next permanent manager.



Jose Mourinho was shown the door in December at a cost of close to £20m and Manchester United appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the caretaker manager until the end of the season.











Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be Manchester United’s top target as their new permanent appointment, but Solskjaer has also revealed his desire to stay on long term.



The Norwegian’s performance thus far has increased the din around him becoming the permanent manager, but Woodward indicated that no decision has been made.





And the Manchester United executive vice-chairman insisted that the club will only make an announcement when they have secured a permanent manager.



When asked about the appointment of a new manager during an investors’ conference call, Woodward said: “It is not something we are going to get into.





“We communicated in December that Ole was coming in and what was happening.



"We won’t give updates part way through.



“The next communication with regards to this will be when the announcement is ready.”



Manchester United are keen to take their time and get the appointment right after successive failures with David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Mourinho.

