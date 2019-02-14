Physical Teams Give Us Problems – Dortmund Star On Spurs Defeat

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki has conceded that his side struggle against physical opponents, with Tottenham Hotspur demonstrating the fact on Wednesday night.



Tottenham slapped three goals past Dortmund at Wembley in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie and took a giant stride towards the quarter-finals of the competition.











Dortmund now have a mountain to climb in the second leg at home and Burki admits that his side were poor from front to the back against Tottenham on the night.



The goalkeeper believes that conceding goals has been a problem for a while and Dortmund have struggled to step up to the plate when playing against more physical sides.





He admits that defensively Dortmund have been suspect and have lacked in concentration in recent games.



Burki was quoted as saying by German broadcaster Sport1: “We didn’t create enough chances in attack and we had almost none in the second-half.





“When it comes to robust teams, we have our problems as we are not able to counter them



"It has been for several weeks that we have not been meeting our standards.



“We are not defending well enough, we are underperforming, we are sometimes lacking in concentration.



“We have to defend rigorously and definitely improve on that.”



Tottenham did throw away an advantage against Juventus last season to get knocked out at the same stage of the competition last season.



Mauricio Pochettino will look to avoid such a scenario at the Westfalenstadion next month.

