These Three Were Exceptional – Former Leeds Star Hails Whites’ Triangular Rock

Former Leeds United star Tony Dorigo feels that the Whites had a key trio to thank for their return to the top of the Championship table on Wednesday night.



Marcelo Bielsa’s men catapulted themselves to the summit of the Championship table after their 2-1 win over Swansea City at Elland Road.











The Whites sealed maximum points courtesy of goals from Pontus Jansson and Jack Harrison, but Dorigo was quick to point out the impressive shift on display from two other players.



In addition to Jansson, Dorigo heaped praise on both Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper, who helped screen Kiko Casilla’s goal perfectly and provided defensive stability to the hosts.





Dorigo also stressed the importance of securing three points and urged the players to recharge their batteries to repeat the same achievement against Bolton Wanderers in their next game.



“A vital three points last night for Leeds United and a very good performance, if made a little more difficult than we deserved”, Dorigo wrote on Twitter.





“Lots of good performances but the triangular rock of Phillips, Jansson and Cooper were exceptional.



“Recharge the batteries and we go again on the 23rd against Bolton.”



Leeds will be eyeing cementing their place at the top of the table as the race for promotion from the Championship enters the final lap.

