XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/02/2019 - 18:43 GMT

Timothy Weah On Bench – Celtic Team vs Valencia Confirmed

 




Fixture: Celtic vs Valencia
Competition: Europa League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Celtic have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Spanish giants Valencia to Celtic Park for the first leg of their last 32 Europa League tie tonight. 

Brendan Rodgers will be keen for his men to make sure they do not concede against Valencia and also take something from the game to travel with for the second leg in Spain.




Kieran Tierney is back in training for Celtic, but is not yet fit enough to be in contention to play.

Rodgers goes with Scott Bain in goal, while at the back he picks a central defensive pairing of Jozo Simunovic and Dedryck Boyata. Scott Brown will look to control midfield with Ryan Christie and Callum McGregor, while James Forrest and Scott Sinclair support Oliver Burke.

If Rodgers wants to try to influence the game from the bench he has a number of options, including Timothy Weah and Jonny Hayes.

 


Celtic Team vs Valencia

Bain, Toljan, Boyata, Simunovic, Izaguirre, Brown, McGregor, Christie, Forrest, Sinclair, Burke

Substitutes: Gordon, Hayes, Edouard, Lustig, Weah, Ajer, Johnston
 