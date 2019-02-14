Timothy Weah On Bench – Celtic Team vs Valencia Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Celtic vs Valencia

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Celtic have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Spanish giants Valencia to Celtic Park for the first leg of their last 32 Europa League tie tonight.



Brendan Rodgers will be keen for his men to make sure they do not concede against Valencia and also take something from the game to travel with for the second leg in Spain.











Kieran Tierney is back in training for Celtic, but is not yet fit enough to be in contention to play.



Rodgers goes with Scott Bain in goal, while at the back he picks a central defensive pairing of Jozo Simunovic and Dedryck Boyata. Scott Brown will look to control midfield with Ryan Christie and Callum McGregor, while James Forrest and Scott Sinclair support Oliver Burke.



If Rodgers wants to try to influence the game from the bench he has a number of options, including Timothy Weah and Jonny Hayes.



Celtic Team vs Valencia



Bain, Toljan, Boyata, Simunovic, Izaguirre, Brown, McGregor, Christie, Forrest, Sinclair, Burke



Substitutes: Gordon, Hayes, Edouard, Lustig, Weah, Ajer, Johnston

