To Be Top Team We Must Do This – Leeds United Winger

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison has conceded that his side need to close out games better if they are to earn promotion this season.



The Yorkshire giants were cruising along to a comfortable win over Swansea on Wednesday night following first-half goals from Pontus Jansson and Harrison.











But Swansea scored from a late penalty and Leeds just about managed to hang onto the three points with a 2-1 win, and climb back to the summit of the Championship table.



Harrison is delighted with the three points and admits that Leeds were aware of the importance of getting a home win going into the game against the Welsh club due to their indifferent form recently.





But he did concede that Leeds could have managed the game better towards the end and need to learn how to better close out games in order to fulfil their promotion quest.



The Leeds winger told LUTV: “We knew it was going to be important [to get the three points] going into the game and we needed to show up tonight.





“I think we started off really well and I think towards the end of the game we could have managed it a little bit better.



“But it is something [closing out a game] we can improve on and it’s great to get the three points.



“If we want to be a top team, get promoted and finish first, then we have to focus on some of those details.



“It is something we have to look at.”



Norwich’s 3-1 defeat at Preston North End last night helped Leeds go back to the top of the league table.

