14/02/2019 - 14:23 GMT

We Want Emile Smith-Rowe Pain Free – RB Leipzig Boss On Arsenal Loanee

 




RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick says the Bundesliga club are looking to get Arsenal loanee Emile Smith-Rowe pain free.

Smith-Rowe, who made the switch to Germany on a loan until the end of the season last month, has yet to make his debut for RB Leipzig.




The 18-year-old suffered a groin injury in December and has only started light individual training at the moment in a bid to get back to his best shape.

And as the midfielder continues to work his way through rehabilitation, Rangnick has provided an update on his potential return to training with the team, explaining RB Leipzig want him pain free.
 


The German coach revealed that Smith-Rowe is making good progress in his recovery and confirmed the youngster will resume normal training within the next few weeks.

“The progress is good. The goal is now to get him completely pain-free”, Rangnick told German daily Bild.
 


“At the end of February, or at the beginning of March at the latest, he should join the rest of the team in training.”

Smith-Rowe, who is under contract at the Emirates until 2020, has represented England across various age groups.

RB Leipzig do not have an option to make the signing permanent in the summer, but will be looking to benefit from the Arsenal star's presence in the coming months.
 