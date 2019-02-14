XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

14/02/2019 - 11:36 GMT

We’ve Got 14 Finals Left – Leeds United Star Expects Tough Run-in

 




Pontus Jansson has admitted that Leeds United are not expecting any easy games in the final quarter of the season as the promotion race heats up.

Jansson and Jack Harrison scored against Swansea City in the first half to earn a vital three points for Leeds in a 2-1 win and take them back to the top of the Championship table as Norwich lost at Preston North End.




The win came on the back of a poor run of games and the Leeds were hanging on towards the end after conceding from a late penalty, but they managed to hold onto the three points.

Jansson admits that it is a huge result and conceded that despite playing well getting the three points was tough, as it has been in a majority of the games in the Championship.
 


The defender was happy that the players fought hard to get the win over the line and he believes they will have to do the same for the rest of the season as it is not going to get any easier.

Jansson said on LUTV: “Yes, it is a massive result but it feels like every game is like this.
 


“We had to fight for 90 minutes but we did good, created chances and were unlucky not to score more goals.

“We are fighting for each other for 90 minutes and we know it is going to be tough for the rest of the season.

“We are putting 100 per cent in every game and we have 14 or 15 finals to go.

“We have to do it for the rest of the season.”

Leeds now have a considerable break before they host Bolton Wanderers at Elland Road on Saturday, 23rd February, due to their exit from the FA Cup.
 