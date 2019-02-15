AC Milan Identify Pain Threshold For Chelsea And Spurs Target

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan would be prepared to sell Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur midfield target Franck Kessie if they receive an offer beyond a particular figure.



Kessie has been a key player for AC Milan this season and is one of the first names on Gennaro Gattuso’s teamsheet.











The player has discarded the rumours surrounding his future at AC Milan ahead of the summer transfer window and the club are also not keen to sell him despite the speculation.



But Kessie has suitors in the Premier League, with Chelsea and Tottenham believed to be interested, while from France, Paris Saint-Germain are tracking his development.





And according to Italian daily Tuttosport, AC Milan have identified the price at which they would consider letting him go at the end of the season.



It has been claimed that the Rossoneri would consider selling Kessie if they receive offers in excess of €40m in the summer.





AC Milan signed Kessie on a two-year loan period in 2017 from Atalanta and will sign him at the end of the season due to an obligatory purchase option.



A fee in excess of €40m would allow the Rossoneri to make a considerable profit on the player and provide funds for their transfer plans.

