06 October 2018

26 August 2018

15/02/2019 - 11:33 GMT

Chelsea Squad Have Not Completely Turned Off – Maurizio Sarri

 




Maurizio Sarri has insisted that his Chelsea squad have not downed tools this season, but admits consistency has been a problem for the Blues.

Chelsea managed to see off the challenge of Malmo on Thursday night to record a 2-1 win in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie in Sweden.




The Blues are in a good position to progress in the competition, but were again unconvincing and question marks over Sarri’s future have continued to persist.

They have conceded 12 goals without scoring in their last three league games away from home but Sarri does not believe his side have downed tools or given up on the season.
 


However, he did concede that there is a lack of consistency from his side and he is particularly worried about the mentality he has seen from his players in recent games.

But the Chelsea boss remains confident that he will be able to turn their season around.
 


“It is not that the team have completely turned off”, Sarri told Sky Italia.

“At this time they are not being able to give consistent performances, especially from a mental point of view.

“The first season in England is always a little difficult for coaches but I am confident that the situation can be resolved in the best way possible.”

Chelsea will be in action on Monday night when they will host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge for an FA Cup fifth-round tie.
 