Discount Sought As Chelsea Look At Gonzalo Higuain Options

Chelsea have asked for a discount from Juventus in order to extend Gonzalo Higuain’s stay at Stamford Bridge beyond the end of the current season.



Higuain joined Chelsea on loan until the end of the campaign and the Blues have an option to extend his loan stay for one more season, or sign him on a permanent deal.











If Chelsea want to sign him on another loan deal in the summer they have agreed to pay a fee of €18m, but they would have to pay double that amount if they want a permanent transfer.



The Blues are yet to take a final call on Higuain’s future, but it has been claimed that they have already been in talks with Juventus over the next course of action.





And according to Italian daily Corriere di Torino, the Premier League giants want Juventus to offer them a discount and agree to sell him for a lower fee.



Chelsea are eyeing signing him on a permanent deal and are looking to pay no more than €30m for the striker next summer.





At the moment, Juventus are unwilling to offer such discounts as they do not want to incur a big loss on Higuain.



Chelsea are hopeful of using the next few months to negotiate the price down for the Argentine striker.

