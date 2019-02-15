Everton Yet To Make Permanent Play For Tottenham Target Andre Gomes, Barcelona Waiting

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona are waiting for Everton to make a move to sign Andre Gomes on a permanent deal, but the player has also been attracting interest from other clubs, with Tottenham Hotspur linked with wanting him.



The Portugal midfielder joined Everton last summer on a season-long loan deal, but the Toffees do not have an option to buy him.











Barcelona are keen to sell him at the end of the season as they look to balance the books ahead of an expensive transfer window, and are prepared to listen to offers.



Everton have been impressed by Gomes’ performances so far and are keen to open talks with Barcelona to sign him on a permanent deal in the next window.





But according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants are yet to receive a concrete offer on their table from Everton for the midfielder.



Barcelona signed him from Valencia for a fee of €35m and another €20m as add-ons and are not keen to offer any discounts to Everton.





They are acutely mindful of not making a loss on Gomes and are expected to ask for big money for the midfielder’s permanent departure.



The midfielder has also been attracting interest from other clubs through his agent, and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with wanting to snap him up in recent months.



Gomes' agent and intermediaries have been holding talks with other interested parties.

