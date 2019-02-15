XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

15/02/2019 - 22:30 GMT

FC Zurich Snap Up Leeds United Linked Mimoun Mahi

 




Leeds United linked Mimoun Mahi has agreed a move to Swiss top flight outfit FC Zurich.

Mahi has caught the eye with his performances in the Netherlands with FC Groningen and was linked with a number of clubs, including English Championship side Leeds.




Groningen worked hard to convince the attacker to extend a contract which expires in the summer, but have failed and Mahi has agreed a move to Switzerland.

Mahi has penned a pre-contractual agreement with Zurich and will join the Swiss club in the summer when his Groningen deal expires.
 


The 24-year-old has put pen to paper to a contract to keep him at Zurich until 2022.

Mahi has clocked 16 appearances for Groningen in the Dutch top flight so far this season, scoring five goals and providing five assists.
 


The attacker was capped by the Netherlands are various youth levels, but opted to represent Morocco on the senior international stage.

Zurich currently sit fourth in the Swiss Super League, 25 points behind leaders Young Boys.
 