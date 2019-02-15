XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/02/2019 - 19:04 GMT

Former Bayern Munich Boss Sees Advantage For Bavarians In Liverpool’s Break

 




Former Bayern Munich coach Ottmar Hitzfeld believes Liverpool’s break could work in favour of the Bavarians, who are in action at Augsburg tonight.

Liverpool’s early exit from the FA Cup has given Jurgen Klopp’s side a rare weekend off and the Liverpool squad have been in Spain on a four-day warm weather training camp.




They will return to action with a high voltage game at Anfield next Tuesday night when they host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

The general notion is Liverpool will have an advantage because the break is allowing their squad to recharge their batteries, but Hitzfeld has a completely different opinion.
 


The former Bayern Munich boss believes it is good that the Bavarians are in action tonight as it will keep the players focused and sharp for the challenge ahead in England next week.

He told German daily Bild: “I always liked that, to be challenged before a Champions League game.
 


“One can remain focused and the players can remain confident and sharp.”

Hitzfeld also stressed that Bayern Munich must only think about the game at Augsburg rather than focus on Liverpool too much.

He continued: “Always focus on the next game.

“It is of no use thinking about Liverpool. They are still far away today.”
 