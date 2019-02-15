Former Bayern Munich Boss Sees Advantage For Bavarians In Liverpool’s Break

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Bayern Munich coach Ottmar Hitzfeld believes Liverpool’s break could work in favour of the Bavarians, who are in action at Augsburg tonight.



Liverpool’s early exit from the FA Cup has given Jurgen Klopp’s side a rare weekend off and the Liverpool squad have been in Spain on a four-day warm weather training camp.











They will return to action with a high voltage game at Anfield next Tuesday night when they host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.



The general notion is Liverpool will have an advantage because the break is allowing their squad to recharge their batteries, but Hitzfeld has a completely different opinion.





The former Bayern Munich boss believes it is good that the Bavarians are in action tonight as it will keep the players focused and sharp for the challenge ahead in England next week.



He told German daily Bild: “I always liked that, to be challenged before a Champions League game.





“One can remain focused and the players can remain confident and sharp.”



Hitzfeld also stressed that Bayern Munich must only think about the game at Augsburg rather than focus on Liverpool too much.



He continued: “Always focus on the next game.



“It is of no use thinking about Liverpool. They are still far away today.”

