06 October 2018

26 August 2018

15/02/2019 - 13:50 GMT

He’s Got Big Potential – Steven Gerrard Lauds Rangers Youngster But Remains Cautious

 




Steven Gerrard believes Rangers youngster Dapo Mebude is still not ready to make his full debut for the club, but believes he has huge potential moving forward.

Rangers are struggling in their forward line due to injuries and suspensions ahead of their clash against St. Johnstone at Ibrox on Saturday.




Alfredo Morelos is still suspended and Jermain Defoe and Kyle Lafferty are major doubts ahead of the game due to injuries, leaving the cupboard bare for Gerrard in the striker department.

Rangers have been forced to recall 17-year-old striker Mebude from Scotland Under-19s duty as cover for the weekend’s game and Gerrard believes the young forward has shown flashes of potential.
 


The Rangers boss could throw him in for a cameo at the weekend depending on options, but believes the teenage striker is not yet ready to start a game for the club at senior level.

Gerrard said in a press conference: “I think young Dapo has a huge future, he has big potential.
 


“He is probably not ready to be thrown into the deep end just yet but I think he will be ready for a cameo.

“There is no doubt about it, he will play for Rangers at some point.”

The youngster has been catching the eye with his performances for Rangers in youth football and has represented Scotland at the Under-19 level three times.
 