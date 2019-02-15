I’m Loving Pressure Which Comes From Being At Inter – Cedric Soares

Follow @insidefutbol





On loan Southampton defender Cedric Soares has insisted that he is enjoying the pressure of playing for a big club such as Inter.



Inter signed the right-back in January on loan until the end of the season and have an option to make the move permanent for a pre-agreed fee with Southampton in the summer.











The Portuguese was a key part of the Southampton squad, but he jumped at the opportunity to move to Italy and join a club of Inter’s stature and history in the winter window.



Cedric admits that he is delighted to play for a club of Inter’s size and believes there are different challenges that crop up when it comes to playing for a big side.





And he is enjoying the pressure of featuring for Inter and the kind of football they have been playing.



Cedric told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato when asked about his initial days as an Inter player: “To be honest, it has been fantastic.





“Inter are a great club.



"Here, there is a different kind of pressure, but I like being part of this kind of teams, these challenges and the football we play.



“I am having fun and enjoying the experience.”



The defender played a key role as Inter beat Rapid Vienna 1-0 in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie away from home on Thursday night.

