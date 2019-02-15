It’s Right Marcelo Bielsa Is Backing This Leeds United Star – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United attacker Noel Whelan has backed Marcelo Bielsa’s decision to stick with Luke Ayling, despite the defender coming in for stern criticism due to his recent form.



The Whites returned to pole-position in the race for promotion from the Championship following their 2-1 win over Swansea City at Elland Road on Wednesday.











Despite taking a comfortable first half lead through goals from Pontus Jansson and Jack Harrison, Leeds conceded a late goal through Oliver McBurnie’s penalty in the 87th minute.



The visitors were awarded the spot-kick when Ayling, who has struggled to live up to his usual standards in recent weeks, conceded a clumsy foul on Joel Asoro at the edge of the penalty area.





However, the Whites managed to hold on to seal maximum points and Whelan has backed Bielsa for sticking with Ayling, despite the defender coming in for criticism owing to poor form in recent games.



The former Leeds striker conceded that Ayling has gone through a dip in form, but also maintained that it is very difficult to maintain such high levels week in, week out.





“I think there's a lot of criticism coming in”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the win.



“Luke will probably be the first one to criticise himself, but saying that it's not been too bad performances, but he knows there is better in him.



“Everybody goes through this little dip in form sometimes and when you raise the bar on these expectations and people have seen what sort of player you are, it's very hard to emulate that week in, week out.



“But the manager is doing the right thing by sticking by him because he knows how important he is to the team.”



Ayling, who is a product of the academy at Arsenal, has clocked more than 2,000 playing minutes across all competitions after making 25 appearances for the Whites so far this season.

