It’s Why Ross Barkley Joined Chelsea – Former Blue Hails European Landmark

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea star Frank Sinclair says Ross Barkley joined the Blues to play games such as Thursday night's Europa League win over Malmo, and believes his first European goal is a big deal.



The Blues returned to winning ways after a dismal run of form in recent weeks with the 2-1 defeat of Swedish outfit Malmo during the first leg of their round of 32 clash in the Europa League on Thursday.











Maurizio Sarri’s men registered an advantage ahead of the return leg at Stamford Bridge next week through goals from Barkley and Olivier Giroud either side of half time.



Barkley, who joined Chelsea from Everton last season, netted his first ever European goal when he pounced on the end of a cross from Pedro to break the deadlock in the 30th minute.





And Sinclair believes the goal will always be remembered as a landmark for Barkley, especially considering the Englishman joined Chelsea to play European football.



The former Chelsea star also heaped the praise on Barkley’s overall contribution on the night and stressed on his effectiveness while playing on the counter-attack.





“It's a landmark for him and it's why he came to this football club, to play in European competitions, to try and win things”, Sinclair said on Chelsea TV.



“I thought he did alright in spells.



“He affected the game in spells.



“Obviously he was involved in the second goal when he breaks, and that's where I think Ross Barkley is at his best.”



Chelsea will next face Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday before they host Malmo in the return leg of their Europa League tie next week.

