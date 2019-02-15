XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

15/02/2019 - 11:38 GMT

Jurgen Klopp On Serie A Giants’ Radar

 




Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has emerged as a contender to replace Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus if the Italian leaves the club, it has been claimed.

Allegri has a contract until 2020, but there has been speculation that he could be looking for a fresh challenge at the end of the season.




The Italian is believed to be interested in the Manchester United job, but the Juventus coach has said very little about his future with the Italian champions.

Juventus are keen to hold talks over a new contract with Allegri soon however they are also preparing for the scenario of him leaving the club at the end of the current campaign.
 


And according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, the Bianconeri have drawn up a shortlist of three names they want to approach if Allegri decides to call time on his spell in Turin in the summer.

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane remains their top choice, with France’s World Cup-winning coach Didier Deschamps also on their radar.
 


But it has been claimed that Juventus are also eyeing the possibility of snaring Klopp away from Liverpool to replace Allegri.

The German is one of the top coaches in European football and Juventus are very much admirers of the kind of football he makes his teams play.

But Klopp has a contract until 2022 and Juventus are acutely aware of the difficulties they could face if they decide to chase him.
 