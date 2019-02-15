XRegister
15/02/2019 - 14:23 GMT

Juventus Prepare To Play Ace Card In Chase For Liverpool Linked Matthijs de Ligt

 




Juventus are plotting to use an ace card to try and pip Liverpool and other clubs in the chase for highly-rated Ajax sensation Matthijs de Ligt.

De Ligt, who is one of the latest gems to have been unearthed from the Ajax academy, has attracted interest from several clubs in Europe, including Barcelona, Liverpool and Juventus.




And according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Juventus are eyeing tabling a flattering ace card in an attempt to make sure they win the chase for De Ligt.

The Italian giants could include highly-rated attacker Moise Kean as makeweight in the deal to try and tempt Ajax to cash-in on their captain during the summer transfer window.
 


Kean, who has struggled for regular playing time in Turin, was wanted by Ajax in the January transfer window, but Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri did not want him to leave.

But Juventus could be ready to let Kean leave if it helps them land the in-demand De Ligt.
 


The Bianconeri have been scouting De Ligt for several months and they also sent a top official to keep an eye on his performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The race for the Dutch defender now appears to be heating up and Juventus want to make sure they are at the front of the queue.

De Ligt, who has been a star performer for Ajax this term, has a contract that runs until 2021 at the Johan Cruyff ArenA.
 