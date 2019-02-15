XRegister
06 October 2018

15/02/2019 - 18:30 GMT

Leeds United Didn’t See Real Me Says Former Whites Loanee

 




Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes believes that his time at Leeds United did not show the real him, and feels he is now a confident player at the Liberty Stadium.

The 23-year-old was on loan at Elland Road during the 2016/17 season, but failed to impress, managing just 12 appearances overall over the course of the entire season.




The midfielder returned to Wales after the loan expired and then went out on loan again, to Northampton Town, managing as many as 47 appearances, but was unable to prevent relegation.

Grimes though is currently at his parent club and has managed to make his presence felt at the heart of the midfield this season under Graham Potter.
 


Reflecting on his time at Elland Road, Grimes said that his game has improved massively since his stint with the Whites, and the spell did not show the real him.

"Yeah, massively", Grimes told Swans TV after being asked whether he feels his game has improved.
 


"I think my time here was not really a reflection of what I can do.

"It was a struggle for myself but now I feel confident and good.

"I just want to keep giving good performances for the Swans."

In spite of being on the pitch, Grimes could not prevent his side losing 2-1 against Leeds United on Wednesday.
 