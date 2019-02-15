Leeds United Fans Are Quite Incredible, Former White Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has hailed the home fans at Elland Road for turning up in incredible numbers against Swansea City, but admits the vociferous backing does not come as a surprise to him.



Marcelo Bielsa’s men took full advantage of Norwich City’s defeat at Preston North End on Wednesday as they returned to the summit of the Championship table with a 2-1 win over Swansea.











The hosts were backed by a raucous home support at Elland Road and used it to their advantage to come out on top against Graham Potter’s men.



Despite their inconsistent and unconvincing run of form in recent weeks, the Whites were backed by an incredible 34,044 supporters at Elland Road during the defeat of the Swans.





And Whelan, who started his senior career at Elland Road, hailed the supporters for their incredible backing of the west Yorkshire outfit through thick and thin.



The former Whites star also admitted the vociferous support for Leeds at Elland Road does not surprise him and stressed the fans make a massive difference with their backing during games.





“It is quite incredible, but it really doesn't surprise me”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds following the win.



“The Leeds fans are the best, they always turn up in their numbers, they are here to cheer on the lads.



“They are a massive difference when they are out there.”



Leeds are not in action this weekend and will next face relegation battlers Bolton Wanderers at Elland Road on 23rd January in the Championship.

