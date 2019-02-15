XRegister
Inside Futbol

15/02/2019 - 13:55 GMT

Lyon Coach Talks Up Quality of Man City and Man Utd Target Tanguy Ndombele

 




Lyon coach Bruno Genesio has talked up the talent of Manchester City and Manchester United target Tanguy Ndombele, who he feels can become as good as Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman has emerged as one of the most sought after midfielders in European football over the last eight months due to his rise at Lyon.




Clubs such as Manchester United, Juventus, Manchester City, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain are reported to be interested in snaring him away from Lyon in the summer.

Ndombele also broke into the France squad last year on the back of consistent performances and Genesio admits that he has all the ability needed to play for a top club such as Juventus.
 


The Lyon coach also highlighted his physical and technical ability and believes if he can score a few more goals, he could become as good as Manchester United’s Pogba.

Genesio told Italian daily Tuttosport: “He is a top player, I would not be surprised if he plays for Juventus tomorrow.
 


“He is physically and technically strong and with one touch of the ball he can take out three players.

“I don’t like to compare but he has everything to be as good as Pogba, especially if he manages to score eight to ten goals a season.

“But for now he is at Lyon and I hope to work with him as long as possible.”

Ndombele could be the subject of a transfer battle between Manchester City and Manchester United in the summer, with both clubs linked with wanting to snap him up.
 