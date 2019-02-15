Make Sure You Do This – Fulham Legend Gives Cottagers Advice On Tackling West Ham

Follow @insidefutbol





Fulham legend Tony Gale has insisted West Ham will always give chances to their opponents and has advised the Cottagers to make the most of them at the London Stadium later this month.



Claudio Ranieri’s men take the trip across the capital when they visit the London Stadium next Friday in desperate need of a victory to help them in the battle to avoid relegation.











The Cottagers currently sit second from bottom and are eight points adrift of Cardiff City, who sit just above the relegation zone, ahead of Southampton.



And ahead of their crucial derby meeting with West Ham next week, Gale has insisted the Hammers will always give chances to their opponents during games.





The Fulham legend urged the Cottagers to make the most out of the chances and insisted they could reap the benefits if they manage to remain not too open at the back and make brave decisions while going forward.



“I’ve seen probably as much of West Ham this season as I have Fulham. West Ham will always give you a chance”, Gale wrote in his column for the club’s official website.





“In the game at Craven Cottage we had an excellent first half and should have been winning, but found ourselves 2-0 behind because we missed several chances.



“[Crystal] Palace had 25 chances against West Ham’s six at the weekend, yet West Ham with their quality going forward managed to score.



“We don’t want to be too open but we certainly have to offer more going forward, because West Ham will give you that chance, without a doubt.”



Fulham have shipped the highest amount of goals in England’s top flight this term after conceding 58 goals in 26 games so far this season.

