Manchester United Is Great Game For Chelsea – Former Blue

Frank Sinclair believes the FA Cup clash against Manchester United is the perfect kind of game for Chelsea to bounce back from a humbling at the hands of Manchester City.



Chelsea did score a close win over Malmo on Thursday night in the Europa League, but the wounds of the 6-0 battering they received at Manchester City last weekend are still fresh in the minds of the players and the fans.











The Stamford Bridge faithful will be looking for a response from their side on Monday night when they host Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup.



And Sinclair believes it is the kind of game the players would want to play after Manchester City hammering as they will not need any extra motivation to play against a side of Manchester United’s quality.





The former Blue also feels Chelsea will score a comfortable win over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, who lost to Paris Saint-Germain at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.



The former Chelsea star told FansBet: “I believe Chelsea will win it.





“I think it’s a good game to bounce back from the Man City game, if there is ever one, but to not be in the league and still be playing such a massive game.



“I think it’s a game that the players don’t have to get up for, Man United are coming to town, so they’ll be up for that game.



“And I believe Chelsea will win this game 3-1.”



Chelsea and Manchester United played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge earlier in the season.

