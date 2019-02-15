Napoli Identify Aston Villa and West Ham Target As Potential Summer Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli have identified Aston Villa and West Ham linked defender Harold Moukoudi as a possible replacement for Raul Albiol in the summer.



The 21-year-old centre-back has impressed in the second tier of French football this season at Le Havre and his future was under the scanner in January.











West Ham and Aston Villa have been keeping tabs on the young defender with a view to signing him in the future, but Moukoudi has been careful when it comes to his next move; he turned down Aston Villa last summer to do a full season at Le Havre.



His agent has confirmed Napoli’s interest in Moukoudi and it has been claimed that the club are seriously considering signing him at the end of the season.





According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A giants have continued to keep tabs on the Frenchman as a possible replacement for Albiol.



The Spaniard has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury and the club are aware that they need to sign a long term replacement for the 33-year-old.





And the Serie A giants have identified Moukoudi as a young defender who could go on to take Albiol’s place in the team if they can sign him.



The Frenchman is also out of contract in the summer, making him an even more enticing prospect for his suitors.



It remains to be seen if either Aston Villa or West Ham could make for more tempting destinations for Moukoudi.

