Newcastle Loanee Ready For Massive Opportunity Against Sunderland

Newcastle United loanee Dan Barlaser has revealed that with being a Newcastle United supporter all his life it will be a special occasion for him to play against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.



The 22-year-old is currently on loan at League One side Accrington Stanley and will hope to make it on to the pitch at Sunderland's home ground this evening.











The player says that it will be an emotional occasion for him, having come through Newcastle United's youth academy and having taken part in multiple games across various age groups against rivals Sunderland.



Barlaser also took time to reveal that he will have support from his family and friends, who will be watching him in action at the Stadium of Light.





“I have supported Newcastle all my life so to play against Sunderland’s first team at the Stadium of Light is a massive opportunity for us", the youngster told Accrington Stanley's official website.



“I have been at Newcastle since I was nine so have played Sunderland in various age groups coming through."





On what the game could offer, the Accrington midfielder said: “It should be a good game against Sunderland, they have drawn a few, and we know we need to start on the front foot and frustrate them and hopefully nick a goal.”



The game at the Stadium of Light will, Accrington hope, offer the chance to kick-start their 2019 campaign after not yet scoring in League One action in the calendar year.

