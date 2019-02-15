No Chance He’s Allan McGregor Level But He’s Decent – Former Rangers Star Backs Wes Foderingham

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers midfielder Derek Ferguson insists that though Wes Foderingham is nowhere near as good as Allan McGregor, he can slot in and do a job for the Gers.



The Light Blues will be without the services of first-choice goalkeeper McGregor when they face St Johnstone at Ibrox on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership.











McGregor was handed a retrospective two-match ban for kicking out at Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson during Rangers’ 4-2 win at Pittodrie last week.



And the situation will now provide a rare opportunity for Foderingham, who has made just a single appearance in the Premiership so far this term.





Despite not playing a single minute of senior football for Rangers since October, Ferguson feels that Foderingham is good enough to come in a do a decent job in the absence of McGregor.



The former Ger conceded that Foderingham is not as good as McGregor, but maintained he can more than do a commendable job for the Gers in the next two games.





“He's decent, he's a good 'keeper, he's not a bad 'keeper”, Ferguson said on Open Goal.



“Is he as good as McGregor? No, no chance.



“But I think he will still be able to come in and do a job.”



Rangers can close the gap on Celtic, who are in action on Sunday, to just three points if they manage to seal maximum points against St Johnstone.

