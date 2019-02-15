XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

15/02/2019 - 14:15 GMT

No Chance He’s Allan McGregor Level But He’s Decent – Former Rangers Star Backs Wes Foderingham

 




Former Rangers midfielder Derek Ferguson insists that though Wes Foderingham is nowhere near as good as Allan McGregor, he can slot in and do a job for the Gers.

The Light Blues will be without the services of first-choice goalkeeper McGregor when they face St Johnstone at Ibrox on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership.




McGregor was handed a retrospective two-match ban for kicking out at Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson during Rangers’ 4-2 win at Pittodrie last week.

And the situation will now provide a rare opportunity for Foderingham, who has made just a single appearance in the Premiership so far this term.
 


Despite not playing a single minute of senior football for Rangers since October, Ferguson feels that Foderingham is good enough to come in a do a decent job in the absence of McGregor.

The former Ger conceded that Foderingham is not as good as McGregor, but maintained he can more than do a commendable job for the Gers in the next two games.
 


“He's decent, he's a good 'keeper, he's not a bad 'keeper”, Ferguson said on Open Goal

“Is he as good as McGregor? No, no chance.

“But I think he will still be able to come in and do a job.”

Rangers can close the gap on Celtic, who are in action on Sunday, to just three points if they manage to seal maximum points against St Johnstone.
 