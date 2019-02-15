Now Promotion Rivals Know We Mean Business – Sheffield United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield United defender Richard Stearman believes that it was important for his team to send out a message to their fellow promotion chasers that the Blades mean business, and the win against Middlesbrough on Wednesday did just that.



Chris Wilder's side moved within two points of the automatic promotion places as they beat Tony Pulis's side 1-0 at home.











The win was particularly important as Stearman insists, because it came against one of the top sides in the league and sent out a message that the Blades mean business,



It was also crucial because it gave Sheffield United the chance to bounce back after dropping two points as they had to settle for a 3-3 draw against Aston Villa in their previous match.





"It's vitally important you beat the teams around you", Stearman was quoted as saying by the Star.



"You've got to send a message out and show that you mean business.





"I thought that win was huge for us, especially after dropping a couple of points.



"It was important to bounce back and we did that."



The first two spots in the Championship table are currently occupied by Leeds United and Norwich City, with Sheffield United looking to reel them in.

