06 October 2018

26 August 2018

15/02/2019 - 14:53 GMT

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Promises Manchester United Talent Will Get Chance

 




Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that it is unfortunate for youngster Mason Greenwood to be out injured, but insists that the youngster will get his chance.

The next match for the Red Devils is against Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday.




And the Old Trafford-based team are set to be without the services of Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial – both of whom are out injured.

While the manager concedes that it is time for youngsters such as Greenwood to step up, he also admits that the player will have to wait for his chance as he is out injured.
 


However, the Norwegian also took time to clarify that the player will get his chance to impress in the future.

“I think they’ll be out for two-to three weeks", Solskjaer said at a press conference via MUTV, while speaking about the duo of Martial and Lingard.
 


"Then you’re looking at young players.

"Mason Greenwood is your time to step in and he’s injured unfortunately, out for a couple of weeks as well, sometimes that’s how the luck goes, but Mason will get his chance.”

18-year-old Greenwood has played eleven league games at Under-18 level this season, scoring as many as 13 goals.
 