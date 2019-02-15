Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Promises Unchanged Mindset Against Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that he will not change the team's approach after losing against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.



The Red Devils are set to take on Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday, with the match set to be played at Stamford Bridge.











The FA Cup tie though comes just after a 2-0 first leg loss against PSG in the round of 16 of the Champions League for Manchester United, which was the Norwegian's first loss since taking over.



The caretaker manager though insists that the loss will not trigger any panic change in his team and he will stick to his plan of attack with a positive frame of mind.





"You have to bounce back at this club", Solskjaer said at a press conference via MUTV.



"You'll always have challenges and away to Chelsea is one of the tougher ones, so let's make sure the next few days of training are good so we're ready for Monday.





"We won't panic because we've lost a game — our mindset won't change at all.



"We need to keep working the way we want to play and they way we approach games will always be in an attacking, positive frame of mind."



The club will be without the services of first-teamers Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard, both of whom are out injured.

