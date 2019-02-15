XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/02/2019 - 22:00 GMT

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Promises Unchanged Mindset Against Chelsea

 




Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that he will not change the team's approach after losing against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The Red Devils are set to take on Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday, with the match set to be played at Stamford Bridge.




The FA Cup tie though comes just after a 2-0 first leg loss against PSG in the round of 16 of the Champions League for Manchester United, which was the Norwegian's first loss since taking over.

The caretaker manager though insists that the loss will not trigger any panic change in his team and he will stick to his plan of attack with a positive frame of mind.
 


"You have to bounce back at this club", Solskjaer said at a press conference via MUTV.

"You'll always have challenges and away to Chelsea is one of the tougher ones, so let's make sure the next few days of training are good so we're ready for Monday.
 


"We won't panic because we've lost a game — our mindset won't change at all.

"We need to keep working the way we want to play and they way we approach games will always be in an attacking, positive frame of mind."

The club will be without the services of first-teamers Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard, both of whom are out injured.
 