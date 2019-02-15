XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/02/2019 - 19:39 GMT

Paulo Dybala Saga Heats Up, Bayern Munich Plot Big Bid, Jurgen Klopp Won’t Hear of Mohamed Salah Swap

 




Bayern Munich are lining up a €75m bid to sign Liverpool linked Paulo Dybala from Juventus in the summer, however the player is not yet sold on moving to Germany. 

Dybala, who is now playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin, has been linked with a move away from Juventus, with several clubs including Bayern Munich, interested.




The chase for Dybala's services is slowly heating up and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Bavarians are willing to offer €75m in exchange for Dybala’s services in the summer as they aim to replace the ageing duo of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

However, the Argentine attacker has yet to be convinced about making the switch to Germany as he continues to weigh his options.
 


The Old Lady were linked with plotting a move for Mohamed Salah by offering Dybala plus cash to Liverpool, but Jurgen Klopp is not interested in hearing about such a deal.

Despite the interest from Bayern Munich, Juventus are under no pressure to cash in on Dybala and it remains to be seen whether the Argentine will seek a move.
 


Dybala, who joined Juventus from Palermo in 2015, has a contract at the Allianz Stadium that runs until the summer of 2022.

Bayern Munich have also been heavily linked with a potential swoop for Chelsea talent Callum Hudson-Odoi during the summer transfer window.
 