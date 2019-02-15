Paulo Dybala Saga Heats Up, Bayern Munich Plot Big Bid, Jurgen Klopp Won’t Hear of Mohamed Salah Swap

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich are lining up a €75m bid to sign Liverpool linked Paulo Dybala from Juventus in the summer, however the player is not yet sold on moving to Germany.



Dybala, who is now playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin, has been linked with a move away from Juventus, with several clubs including Bayern Munich, interested.











The chase for Dybala's services is slowly heating up and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Bavarians are willing to offer €75m in exchange for Dybala’s services in the summer as they aim to replace the ageing duo of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.



However, the Argentine attacker has yet to be convinced about making the switch to Germany as he continues to weigh his options.





The Old Lady were linked with plotting a move for Mohamed Salah by offering Dybala plus cash to Liverpool, but Jurgen Klopp is not interested in hearing about such a deal.



Despite the interest from Bayern Munich, Juventus are under no pressure to cash in on Dybala and it remains to be seen whether the Argentine will seek a move.





Dybala, who joined Juventus from Palermo in 2015, has a contract at the Allianz Stadium that runs until the summer of 2022.



Bayern Munich have also been heavily linked with a potential swoop for Chelsea talent Callum Hudson-Odoi during the summer transfer window.

