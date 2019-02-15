Roberto Mancini Sees Shades of Paul Pogba In Arsenal Target Nicolo Zaniolo

Follow @insidefutbol





Italy coach Roberto Mancini has indicated that Arsenal target Nicolo Zaniolo has similar qualities to Manchester United star Paul Pogba.



Inter decided to let Zaniolo join Roma last summer as part of the deal to sign Radja Nainggolan and the 19-year-old has sparkled at the Stadio Olimpico this season.











His performances have only improved over the course of the season and a brace against Porto in the Champions League this week only confirmed his status as one of the most highly rated young attacking midfielders in Europe.



And Zaniolo's progress has not gone unnoticed, with Arsenal boss Unai Emery linked with wanting to snap him up in the summer, while Juventus are keen.





Mancini has been keeping a keen eye on the Italian’s development too, and admits that he is very different from other midfielders in his Italy squad



He feels there is a bit of Pogba in Zaniolo, but warned that Italy need to be patient with the youngster’s development as at some point he will see a downturn in his form.





Mancini told Italian daily Corriere della Sera: “I have seen some qualities he has, and some he doesn’t.



“He is different from [Nicolo] Barella, Jorginho or [Marco] Verratti.



"The comparison with Pogba is there.



“But we need to be calm and show some patience because he will at some point struggle as well.”



Roma are trying to lock down Zaniolo to a new contract as interest in his services grows.

